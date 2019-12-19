CAN TIGERS COMPETE IN 2020?

QUESTION: Mizzou has signed a really small class thus far. You have mentioned you think the bar is about 7-5 next year with a relatively soft schedule again. Do you think we have enough bodies and playmakers to hit that record or would that be contingent on getting some jucos or transfers to fill some of the roster holes?
MATTER: I think they need to fill some holes, but there are enough pieces there to have a competitive team. A playmaker or two on offense would help greatly. Maybe some linemen on both sides of the ball that can either start or provide depth.
You're not competing with Georgia and Florida at the top of the East in 2020. Tennessee is starting to approach its potential under Jeremy Pruitt and should be picked third next year — and for the first time in a long time deserve to be picked that high. Don't write off Kentucky. Mark Stoops is proving to be a better coach than anyone thought. That program will go bowling ever year. But there's no reason to expect South Carolina and Vanderbilt to be huge obstacles next year. Granted, Mizzou couldn't beat Vandy head to head this season, but take a step back and look at the entire body of work and Vandy was not a good team. Neither was South Carolina. Arkansas will be picked last in the West and Mississippi State, MU's other West opponent, will probably be picked fifth or sixth.
The trip to BYU won't be easy, but anything less than 3-1 in nonconference play would be disappointing - even with a potent Louisiana-Lafayette team coming to Mizzou late.