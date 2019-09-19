QUESTION: The South Carolina QB torched Alabama for 300-plus yards. Is he that good, or did the Gamecocks find a flaw in Saban’s team?
MATTER: I'm not sure I'd use the word torch. Ryan Hilinski threw the ball 57 times. He averaged only 5.7 yards per attempt. That's not a good average. It was an impressive performance for a freshman against that defense, but Alabama's pass defense has been an issue going back to last year. The Tide's final three opponents in 2018 all threw for 300 yards, too: Georgia, Oklahoma and Clemson. And they all averaged far better per attempt than South Carolina last week: 7.5, 8.3, 10.8. Bama is young at linebacker. The short stuff was working for South Carolina in the middle of the field - until it was time to punch in a touchdown.
Hilinski is talented and gutsy. He'll make some plays for South Carolina on Saturday, and he's got a great receiver in Bryan Edwards. This has the makings of a high-scoring game — unless Missouri's defense is as good as it's looked the last two weeks.
Follow-up: What is going to be Mizzou's biggest challenge against South Carolina? Also, do you see the Tigers covering the spread Saturday?
MATTER: I picked South Carolina to win this game in our preseason projections. But I'm not sold on the Gamecock defense. I've got a feeling both teams will move the ball. Which defense makes the more impact plays and consistent stops? Which defense do you trust more? Can Mizzou's front seven control the line of scrimmage and force South Carolina into uncomfortable passing downs? That's the key factor in the game, in my opinion. Put Hilinski in third-and-long situations then rush him and confuse him with pressure. But that doesn't happen if the Gamecock running game has a big day.