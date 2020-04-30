CAN TIGERS STRIKE GOLD IN EAST ST. LOUIS?

QUESTION: You typically don't do recruiting predictions, but let's say Mizzou lands all three targets at East St. Louis. How big would that be for the program and Coach Drink in his first year?
MATTER: It would be a big statement for a number of reasons if Mizzou could land East St. Louis receivers Dominic Lovett and Keontez Lewis along with quarterback Tyler Macon, who has already committed. Here’s why:
1. Mizzou needs playmakers for this offense. There are three scholarship WR additions joining the team this season but one of them is a grad transfer good for only one year. Otherwise there's not a sure thing on the roster at the receiver position.
2. We all know the turbulent recruiting relationship Mizzou has had with East St. Louis over the last decade-plus. Signing three of the core players from one of the region's elite programs would be a huge win for Mizzou and Drinkwitz's credibility.
3. If Tyler Macon is indeed the future franchise quarterback, who better to have as his targets than his two best high school targets? Check out Lovett's numbers from his junior year: 73 catches for 1,541 yards and 18 touchdowns. Lewis was a great No. 2 option with 39 catches for 829 yards and 10 scores.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.