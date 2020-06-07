CAN WE COUNT ON COLLEGE FOOTBALL?

QUESTION: Any update on college football? Do we know if it'll start on time? Regular season expected? Crowds?
GORDO: I believe the SEC will give it a go, as will the Big 12 for sure. We will see if the Pac-12, Big Ten and ACC go all in or if only some schools play.
As for attendance, that could vary from place to place. Some schools (like Iowa) may try to open the gates, some (like Iowa State) may limit attendance to a percentage and some may lock the gate. We'll see. Infections are still going up in a lot of places and the death toll remains pretty steady, so there is ample reason to doubt that the seasons will play out.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!