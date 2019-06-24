QUESTION: I understand carving a path for Bader to get playing time, but why did they eliminate a ton of CF competition in the process? Here we are again with a CF that can't hit, while the guys they traded away are thriving.
GOOLD: I seem to recall a clamor for this to happen in the chat and all around the Cardinals this past year. This winter, the Cardinals made Bader the face of their promotions, too. Was that a response to his play, or to the fan reaction to his play? He's a gifted defensive center fielder for sure.