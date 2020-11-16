CAN WE GET DEJONG A DAY OFF?

QUESTION: I want to know who is going to be able to take a 30-40 game load off of Paul DeJong's back this year? It will be downright irresponsible if they don't get him more days off after watching him stall out two seasons in a row.

COMMISH: You are absolutely right about that. DeJong, who plays virtually every day at shortstop and is expected to provide power in the middle of the lineup, too, has faded the past two seasons down the stretch. I don't know if Edmundo Sosa is the one, but the Cardinals, as they say, "need a guy."