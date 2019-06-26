QUESTION: Other than Daniel Ponce de Leon, are there other internal candidates to help the rotation before the Cardinals pursue a trade?
BENFRED: Jake Woodford is a name to know.
He turned heads in spring, started at Class AAA and has been strong there. He's got a 3.39 ERA in 15 Class AAA starts this season. Opponents averaging .212 against him. Has been throwing 6 and 7 innings consistently as of late.
One hang-up? He's not on the 40-man roster. Now does not seem like a time to make that a big reason for pause if he's better than Michael Wacha and/or Ponce de Leon. We won't know until he gets a shot in the bigs.