Cardinals spring training continues

Cardinals pitcher Jake Woodford practices throwing during Cardinals spring training on Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019, at Roger Dean Stadium in Jupiter, Fla. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

QUESTION: Other than Daniel Ponce de Leon, are there other internal candidates to help the rotation before the Cardinals pursue a trade?

BENFRED: Jake Woodford is a name to know.

He turned heads in spring, started at Class AAA and has been strong there. He's got a 3.39 ERA in 15 Class AAA starts this season. Opponents averaging .212 against him. Has been throwing 6 and 7 innings consistently as of late.

One hang-up? He's not on the 40-man roster. Now does not seem like a time to make that a big reason for pause if he's better than Michael Wacha and/or Ponce de Leon. We won't know until he gets a shot in the bigs.