CANCEL COLLEGE FOOTBALL?

COMMENT: It's time for the NHL, NBA, MLB, MLS, the NFL and NCAA football to "come clean" and immediately cancel their respective seasons and begin putting strategies together for their respective 2020-2021 season. ... Research indicates that fans simply are not going to attend or go to settings where there are large numbers of fans in close proximity to one another until there is a vaccine. Maybe some of the teams will look at their expenses and see that a nurse in an ICU is worth more than $4 million/year (think: Eliah Drinkwitz). ... Hoping that these sports grow and prosper in the future and don't fall victim to a short-term, "reality show", play-at-any cost mentality.
GORDO: When sports returns, quite likely it will return as a studio sport at the beginning. That's where a gigantic chunk of revenues come from.
College football might have the most problem with that, since it counts on premium seating/parking from huge boosters to underwrite a lot of stuff. The biggest programs can still draw 100,000 to a game and that is hard to imagine this fall.
Bringing back fans could be a slow process, not only for the crowd-safety issue but for economic reasons too. It will take years to get the sports business all the way back.
Follow-up: Mizzou was already in bad financial shape, and football pays the bills. What will they do?
GORDO: They will need their wealthy boosters -- and they have a few -- to step up to the plate. The athletic department already needs financial assistance due to the stupid postseason ban, then the NCAA decreased its payment to Division I schools . . . and now football is in some peril, as least as far as live attendance goes.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.