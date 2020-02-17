CANCEL THE JOC PEDERSON WATCH

QUESTION: I don't understand the Cardinals' reluctance to acquire Joc Pederson from the Dodgers. Are the Cardinals simply not willing to pay the prospects and money it would take to acquire him?
GOOLD: You pretty much summed it up. The Cardinals are, as of today, not willing to pay the cost of acquiring Pederson (prospect) and the cost of having Pederson (his salary) for a player they think is a platoon player and not an everyday answer, and they argue they already have somebody like that in house.
In other words, and they won't say this but their actions do, they don't want to spend the capital to get a player who they believe Carlson is going to be better than, just FYI.