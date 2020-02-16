CANDIDATE TBD

GOOLD'S TAKE: Estimates on how many pitchers are in the running for the closer role ranged from four to six or seven to 15, depending on who was asked Sunday at the Cardinals’ final workout for pitchers and catchers alone. There are some candidates on the periphery who, by mid-March, could have asserted their place in the conversation or been moved into the bullpen derby because of the spots filling up in the rotation.
Kwang-Hyun Kim comes to the Cardinals as a successful and athletic starter in the KBO, but as a lefty with consistency and command there’s a path to the ninth for him.
Daniel Ponce de Leon is currently positioned on the depth chart as a starter and he could join Austin Gomber back in Class AAA Memphis as the next-men-up starters should there be an injury. But his competitiveness and his deceptive velocity plays in the ninth, if he’s able to get the consistency that’s a prerequisite and reduce the walks. Ponce de Leon’s stuff was enough to earn him a spot in the postseason bullpen without pitching much in September.
Junior Fernandez has some of the sharpest pitches in camp, and he struck out 16 in his 11 2/3 innings in the majors. More seasoning is likely going to be prescribed, but he’ll contribute at some point during the season, and it could be late in games.