CAP SITUATION AFTER NEXT SEASON?

QUESTION: Most fans are concerned with Petro's contract. But the Binnington contract is going to up after 2021, as well as Schwartz's. What does your crystal ball show for 2021? Add in the expansion draft and the Blues could lose Allen, Bozak, Steen, and Schwartz (opinion: JS doesn't deserve a huge raise since there are players behind him more deserving of big contracts). Will 'Army' let Schwartz play it out as a rental for another team?
JT: As the Blues' roster currently stands, they are in good shape cap-wise for the 2020-21 season, with only $47,3 million committed to the salary cap. Granted, they have Bozak, Steen, Schwartz, Gunnarsson, Binnington and Allen all scheduled for unrestricted free agency. Sanford and Barbashev will be arbitration-eligible. But it's quite possible the Blues won't have any interest in re-signing Bozak, Steen, Gunnarsson or Allen at that point. (Steen, Bozak and Gunnarsson will all be in their mid to late 30s by then.)
As for Schwartz, don't know why you would want to cut him loose. He'll be only 29 at that point.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.