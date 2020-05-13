CAP SITUATION AFTER NEXT SEASON?


It's all or nothing for the Blues in Game 7

Goalie Jordan Binnington celebrates with fans after Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final at TD Garden in Boston. (Post-Dispatch photo by J.B. Forbes)

QUESTION: Most fans are concerned with Petro's contract. But the Binnington contract is going to up after 2021, as well as Schwartz's. What does your crystal ball show for 2021? Add in the expansion draft and the Blues could lose Allen, Bozak, Steen, and Schwartz (opinion: JS doesn't deserve a huge raise since there are players behind him more deserving of big contracts). Will 'Army' let Schwartz play it out as a rental for another team?

JT: As the Blues' roster currently stands, they are in good shape cap-wise for the 2020-21 season, with only $47,3 million committed to the salary cap. Granted, they have Bozak, Steen, Schwartz, Gunnarsson, Binnington and Allen all scheduled for unrestricted free agency. Sanford and Barbashev will be arbitration-eligible. But it's quite possible the Blues won't have any interest in re-signing Bozak, Steen, Gunnarsson or Allen at that point. (Steen, Bozak and Gunnarsson will all be in their mid to late 30s by then.)

As for Schwartz, don't know why you would want to cut him loose. He'll be only 29 at that point.

