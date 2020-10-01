CAP SPACE CONUNDRUM ON WHO COMES AND WHO GOES

QUESTION: Let’s play hypothetical here. Let’s say Army finds a way to create more cap space but Petro still doesn’t re-sign. Do you think the Blues would go after Taylor Hall? I know they’ve had interest in him before and he would bring speed/scoring to a team that needs it. He said winning was priority No. 1 this offseason when signing with a new team and would be a great fit.
TOM T.: A: Unless the free-agent market craters, Taylor Hall is going to get paid something comparable to what Pietrangelo will get, in the $8 million range. So the Blues would face the same challenge clearing space for him that they face with Pietrangelo. As Jeff Gordon noted in his column this morning, the high-end guys are going to get paid. It's in the middle class where you could get a bargain. There will be a bidding war on Hall, and I don't know that the Blues are going to win one with their cap space. No doubt he would be a great addition.
