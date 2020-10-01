 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
CAP SPACE CONUNDRUM ON WHO COMES AND WHO GOES
0 comments

CAP SPACE CONUNDRUM ON WHO COMES AND WHO GOES

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months
Panthers Blues Hockey

St. Louis Blues' Alex Pietrangelo in action during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Florida Panthers Monday, March 9, 2020, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

 Jeff Roberson

QUESTION: Let’s play hypothetical here. Let’s say Army finds a way to create more cap space but Petro still doesn’t re-sign. Do you think the Blues would go after Taylor Hall? I know they’ve had interest in him before and he would bring speed/scoring to a team that needs it. He said winning was priority No. 1 this offseason when signing with a new team and would be a great fit.

TOM T.: A: Unless the free-agent market craters, Taylor Hall is going to get paid something comparable to what Pietrangelo will get, in the $8 million range. So the Blues would face the same challenge clearing space for him that they face with Pietrangelo. As Jeff Gordon noted in his column this morning, the high-end guys are going to get paid. It's in the middle class where you could get a bargain. There will be a bidding war on Hall, and I don't know that the Blues are going to win one with their cap space. No doubt he would be a great addition.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports