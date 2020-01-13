CARDINALS AND CASTELLANOS? NO CONNECTION

QUESTION: It makes sense to go after Nick Castellanos since he is not attached to draft pick compensation, and let Ozuna walk to gain the high draft pick. Have you heard Castellanos mentioned at all by the front office? Do you think they lean towards Ozuna because he is familiar and a known quantity?
GOOLD: I have heard Castellanos mentioned -- in the sense that the Cardinals did not have any interest in trading for him this past year because they felt his defense was not a fit, and that was of course when they had Ozuna in left field. Has their view changed? Not from what I can tell through reporting, not again when compared to Ozuna. They are comparing the available players cost against each other and, most of all, the chance they'll get some production from their committee of outfielders at the lower cost.
I get how unappealing that is to fans. Trust me. My inbox is loaded with anger. Castellanos OPS does stand out as a certainty and an appeal. If his market were to drift, drop, then the appeal would be clearer because of the lack of a pick.
But I've not been able to connect the Cardinals to Castellanos at this point. At the winter meetings, I was told they were not "in the chase" for him. But things change.