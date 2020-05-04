CARDINALS' BEST ATHLETE?

QUESTION: Who is the best athlete on the Cards roster? Anyone who could have had a career in another sport?
GOOLD: Harrison Bader (above) is in the conversation, and would probably make for a quality defensive back or safety. Jack Flaherty is also in the mix. Dexter Fowler excels at other sports, too.
I know that Adam Wainwright often talks about how pitchers are the best athletes on the field, and sometimes that's greeted with laughs and chuckles and debate. But he's got a point — a lot of times you'll see a pitcher take up another sport and do well at it rather quickly. Not, say, elite, not right away. But it doesn't surprise anyone that Mark Mulder is a standout on the golf tour, where he competes. Smoltz, too.
I wonder what the limits of Wainwright's are for kicking a field goal, honestly. He'd nail an extra point, I bet. He probably would be tricky in the low-post in some game. Not the NBA, but definitely in organized basketball. Flaherty at wide receiver would be interesting.
There's a handful of players who could translate into some other sport -- just not at the same high, high, high level as they do in baseball.
