QUESTION: This Cardinals team is just not very good, and most likely is going to miss the playoffs. Again. If they do miss the playoffs, what changes do you anticipate?
GORDO: If the wholesale regression holds to the end of the season then, yes, this team is just not very good.
The big concern is the giant amount of long-term money committed to veterans who are not performing to previous levels. That will make it very, very difficult moving forward. Goldschmidt, Carpenter and Fowler — that's upwards of $200 million right there.