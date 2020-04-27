CARDINALS' DH CHOICES?
CARDINALS' DH CHOICES?

Cardinals 10, Giants 0 at Busch

Rangel Ravelo hits his first major-league homer on Sept. 5, 2019 at Busch Stadium. (Post-Dispatch photo by Robert Cohen)

QUESTION: The designated hitter is coming soon to the NL — maybe even this summer. If the Cardinals would have somehow known this late last year, would it have changed any moves they made —- specifically the Jose Martinez trade?

GOOLD: Doubtful. They saw a chance to move a player (Martinez) and an overlap (Arozarena) for something they wanted to collect (lefthanded pitching talent), and the Rays had previously tried to pull off a deal for Martinez.

The Cardinals see Rangel Ravelo as the natural replacement for Martinez, and then they see Austin Dean as an alternative -- someone who has had success hitting at Class AAA like Martinez did and not yet had it translate to the majors, like Martinez got the chance to prove. The Cardinals believe they have ample DH choices.

