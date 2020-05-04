CARDINALS DONE SHOPPING THE INTERNATIONAL MARKET?

QUESTION: Am I wrong or does it seem the Cardinals rarely, if ever, sign one of the year’s top International players?
GOOLD: It's been a few years for sure. That's partially because they went over their limit in spending a few years ago and had to remain in the penalty box. That's partially because they've been reluctant to go into that market because they haven't been much success. And that's largely because they just didn't meet the demands of Luis Robert to woo him away from the White Sox, who, again, did an excellent job recruiting him. So, you're not wrong.
The Cardinals have decided their sweet spot is to sign more players with their bonuses, and to really look at that mid-range talent, somewhere in that high six-figure range, especially recently while in "the penalty box." Back during the July 2016-2017 signing period the Cardinals spent their allotment of bonus on the first day -- and went on to pay penalties for going beyond that spending. That year they got Adolis Garcia for $2.5 million, Randy Arozarena for a little more than $1.2 million and they also signed rising talent Johan Oviedo (above) for $1.9 million.
But consider some of the other players signed at that time: Jonathan (Jonatan) Machado got more than $2 million, and he didn't advance. A real riddle, honestly, because there are times where he was the best player on the field. And Victor Garcia, who signed for $1.5 million. At age 20, he was in Johnson City this past season, and hit .254 with a .699 OPS.
The Cardinals still have money to spend on this year's market before it closes at the end of June.
