CARDINALS' DRAFT FOCUS

QUESTION: What did you think of the Cardinals’ draft approach this year?
BENFRED: The Cardinals know pitching. They have it figured out. They can draft and develop it, trade for it, find it in a scrap heap if they need to.
What they have lacked since Albert Pujols is a home-grown position player who anchors the team and the lineup. Paul DeJong has a chance to become one of those players. Maybe it's one of the rising outfielders.
But in Randy Flores drafts we have seen the Cardinals go after draft picks who — with a lot of work and a lot of luck — could develop into special homegrown assets the organization has struggled to produce. Delvin Perez. Nolan Gorman. Now Jordan Walker. I like the approach.
