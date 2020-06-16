CARDINALS' DRAFT FOCUS
0 comments

CARDINALS' DRAFT FOCUS

  • 0
Subscribe for $1 a month
SPORTS-MAJOR-LEAGUE-BASEBALL-HIGH-SCHOOL-8-PLD.jpg

Jordan Walker hits a run-scoring double during MLB's High School All-Star Game last summer that was part of All-Star Week in Cleveland. (Photo by Joshua Gunter / Cleveland.com)

QUESTION: What did you think of the Cardinals’ draft approach this year?

BENFRED: The Cardinals know pitching. They have it figured out. They can draft and develop it, trade for it, find it in a scrap heap if they need to.

What they have lacked since Albert Pujols is a home-grown position player who anchors the team and the lineup. Paul DeJong has a chance to become one of those players. Maybe it's one of the rising outfielders.

But in Randy Flores drafts we have seen the Cardinals go after draft picks who — with a lot of work and a lot of luck — could develop into special homegrown assets the organization has struggled to produce. Delvin Perez. Nolan Gorman. Now Jordan Walker. I like the approach.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports