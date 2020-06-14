CARDINALS' DRAFT STRATEGY?
Kingwood vs Clear Falls Baseball

Kingwood (Texas) High's Masyn Winn follows his homer in a game on May 10, 2019. (Photo by Jerry Baker / Houston Chronicle)

QUESTION: What's up with the Cardinals' draft strategy? So many picks so early ... so let's go after high school kids who won't be ready for at least four years?

GORDO: The Cardinals went for high-ceiling players, guys who have a chance to be special. For that they got high marks from the independent analysts.

This organization has produced wave after wave of pretty good players while sustaining impressive depth, but it has not produced many exceptional talents. With a lot of picks, the Cardinals aimed high with the high school kids before making some more conventional picks.

