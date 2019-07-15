QUESTION: Is fan apathy and disinterest growing towards the Cardinals? Baseball as a whole struggles with fan support while the Cards have been strong, but because of how the front office has not delivered and the product on the field is stale, do you sense the Cardinals are losing fan support?
COMMISH: The answer to this question might come in any succeeding home stands after the Astros/Cubs at the end of this month. They should do all right for the Brewers/Rockies visit in late August, with HOF ceremonies here during the Rockies' series. But September could be dicey for a non-contending team.