QUESTION: The Cardinals continue to not be mentioned in the trade conversations on any of the national media platforms. Is that because they aren't really buyers like they would lead us to believe, or just because the Dodgers and Yankees are viewed as more important?
BENFRED: The Cardinals rarely have an accurate place in the national media rumor mill when it comes to trade-deadline chatter. That is not a good measure of if they are looking to make moves, or what kind of moves. They keep things close. Often, when something does "leak", it's either old or wrong. Example: Jon Morosi's outdated mention of Charlie Blackmon being a player the Cardinals could be interested in. It's not wrong. They once were interested. But now? No.
The Cardinals don't play the media game like some teams. It's neither good nor bad. Just is. Because of their silence, it seems they sometimes get attached to things that don't seem right. They could clear those things up, but usually choose not to unless it's after the fact. You might remember Mozeliak once stiff-arming the Brian Dozier trade talk as, "fake news."
What we know: The Cardinals want to add pitching. They see, like we see, a need to improve the rotation. They don't want to deal from their major-league roster when it comes to performing players. Additionally, Arizona seems like a rather compelling trade partner (again) as the Diamondbacks continue to slide toward seller. Arizona has pitchers of interest to the Cardinals, plural. Stay tuned.