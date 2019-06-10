QUESTION: Forgive me if this seems like an elementary question, but is there any talk of Cardinals hitters being too predictable? The first baseman knows to guard the line when Carpenter is up. The third baseman knows to guard the line when DeJong is up. A simple glance at their spray charts shows it. Is there so much concern with exit velocity that no one is willing to poke the ball the other way to either start or continue a rally?
GOOLD: It is not an elementary question at all. It is an excellent question, and it's one that Jeff Albert (above left) brought up as a possible question they must answer when I spoke to him in the clubhouse after Sunday's loss. He was describing how the Cardinals have to look at how opponents are adjusting to them -- lining up, shifting, and pitching -- and make the call about whether or not they try to adjust and foil those moves, or stick to their strengths.
I think we've seen Matt Carpenter start to adjust to it in recent weeks. Look at the way he's starting to go the other way, sometimes flying out to left, sometimes driving the ball, and once putting it off the top of the wall to left. He's talked about trying to become the hitter that rapped out 40 doubles and used the gap and that he's working in that direction and that's a direct adjustment to how he's been pitched and the shift he faces. Look at the bruises on his leg as proof for how he's being pitched and what he's trying to do. They're willing. It's a question of whether they're able -- or if they're even getting the pitches to make it possible.