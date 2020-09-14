 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
CARDINALS' HOPE FOR THE FUTURE?
0 comments

CARDINALS' HOPE FOR THE FUTURE?

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months
Pittsburgh Pirates beat St. Louis Cardinals 5-1

Cardinals starter Dakota Hudson pitches in the July 26 game against the Pirates. (Post-Dispatch photo by David Carson)

QUESTION: How do you assess the Cardinals’ pitching for the next few years? Seems there's is a never-ending flow of decent prospects. Should we be optimistic?

COMMISH: We're seeing enough of Reyes that we can imagine him in the rotation next year with Flaherty, Hudson, Kim, Waino, Mikolas and maybe even Martinez.

Hicks should be back in the bullpen with Cabrera, Gallegos, Gomber and Helsley. And Liberatore and Thompson are not far off as young lefties who could help.

But none of these guys can hit, with the exception of Waino. You can be bullish on the pitching, but some of it likely will be sacrificed to get more offense.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports