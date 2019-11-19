QUESTION: Should the Cardinals be considered in the mix for Francisco Lindor if Cleveland decides to trade him?
BENFRED: You only give up the kind of trade package that will land Lindor if you are convinced you can sign him to an extension. He's a free agent in 2022, and has indicated he's all for exploring that free agency when it arrives. Hard to blame him for that. He just turned 26 and will have a big, big market waiting on him when he gets there, as long as the bottom doesn't drop out, and there's no reason to think it will.
The Cards like DeJong. They like what they have bubbling up in the farm system for third base. With that in mind, I don't think they make the painful swap it takes to get just two guaranteed years of Lindor when there is reason to believe he would not be interested in signing an extension before trying his hand at free agency. Would be fun to see him in St. Louis, for sure. But I don't see it.