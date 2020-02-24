CARDINALS LAGGING ON PROSPECTS?

COMMENT: The Cardinals have a nice group of prospects, but their system pales in comparison to the Dodgers and Yankees. Is that because of the money spent on scouting?
GOOLD: No. It's because of trades (Yankees) and money spent on international talent (Dodgers) and some excellent drafting done by the Dodgers. The Cardinals have a prominent miss in Buehler who has been a big win for the Dodgers. But it's not because of the money the Cardinals have actually invested in the act of scouting.
They have done better to increase that investment in recent years, and to expand it, and to compensate their scouts so that fewer of them jump to the Rays or elsewhere for better salaries. The Cardinals needed to do that to remain competitive.
Photo: Cardinals prospect Elehuris Montero fields a grounder at third base during spring training. (Post-Dispatch photo by Laurie Skrivan)