CARDINALS LIKELY TARGETS FOR '22?

QUESTION: After next year when Matt Carpenter and Dexter Fowler salaries finally are off the books, who might the Cardinals go after? It sounds like Francisco Lindor and Nolan Arenado will be playing for new teams next year and probably will be under new contracts as well.

GOOLD: They might be. Set to become free agents are a class of shortstops that arguably is the best ever to reach free agency. The Cardinals could have around $60 million coming off the payroll after 2021. Of course, they also could have a season of limited attendance or a reduction of ticket revenues that shapes the payroll. The 2021-22 free agent class includes such luminaries as Freddie Freeman, Kris Bryant, Anthony Rizzo, Javier Baez, Carlos Correa, Corey Seager, Trevor Story, Max Scherzer, Lance Lynn, Noah Syndergaard, and former Cardinals' first-round pick Adam Ottavino. That does not include the players with opt-out options, like Nicholas Castellanos and Arenado.