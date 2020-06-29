CARDINALS LINEUP ALREADY SET?

QUESTION: Do you think 'Mo' and Shildt have already determined the opening day lineup and roster based on what they saw in spring? Based on comments from Mo about letting others besides Carlson get their opportunity, it feels like there won't be much to learn from the second spring training — more of just catching everyone up to speed.
GOOLD: Having talked to Shildt and Mozeliak about this it's clear that they have some idea what the lineup will look like — but that's not only based on spring training. That is also based on track record and their plans coming into the season already.
As outlined going into Jupiter, it was going to take multiple things happening for Dylan Carlson to break camp with the team: He was going to have to play superbly well and others were going to have to regress, struggle, or get injured. That last part was more telling about his candidacy for opening day than his own play. Same goes here, only with a shortened season it's even more so.
I asked Shildt about how much he can get from a shortened spring, and his answer was: health, readiness, and then you have to go on track record, too. There's going to be a lean toward what they know, or what they think they know from a player's established career.
