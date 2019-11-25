QUESTION: Do the Cardinals view Arozarena's season as a fluke? Merit-based evaluation would seem to play him over others that have never had years like his.
GOOLD: They do not. He has hit at every level. The only question they have is how his game will translate when the speed of play escalates and the number of quality strikes he sees increases by a bunch. They need to see how that style of game translates.
There is no one that I've spoke to in the Cardinals organization that doubts (a) Arozarena's performance in the minors; or (b) his ability to play in some role. I don't know where this perception is coming from. It's curious.
Follow-up: Arozarena's 2019 season must be viewed with the knowledge of a .404 BABIP and the AAA Happy Fun Ball. I still don't think he projects to anything more than an avergae hitter. But, he's fun to watch.
GOOLD: Those are factors. But he's had a high OBP and ability to hit at every level. Like I said, the question is how all of it translates to a greater speed of the game (some of those balls he's hit are going to be outs with better fielders, no surprise) and the increase in strikes (he's not going to wait out some pitchers who throw quality strikes and get those walks).
He's a good player. I'm not sure how else to say it. He's a good player. He's a legit prospect. He's a good player. He's just like any other good player prospect -- he's got to show how it translates to the majors. Some do. Some don't.