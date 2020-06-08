CARDINALS OPINIONS ON RESUMING GAMES?

QUESTION: Have any of the Cardinals players expressed their opinions on the negotiations? Are any taking the hard-line stance of "pro-rate us for 114 games or we don’t play"?
GOOLD: Andrew Miller has been outspoken as a member of the union's subcommittee. I have not heard any hard line on games played from Cardinals. They want to play. They want to be assured health when they play. If there is a hard line that I've heard from Cardinals players it's just that: They don't want to risk their health or their families health or future health by returning to play without protective measures in place to avoid the spread of the virus.
