CARDINALS OPINIONS ON RESUMING GAMES?
0 comments

CARDINALS OPINIONS ON RESUMING GAMES?

  • 0
Subscribe for $1 a month
St. Louis Cardinals V Washington Nationals

Teammates congratulate St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher Andrew Miller (21) in the dugout after he pitched for two outs in the ninth inning in a game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Washington Nationals on Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

 Laurie Skrivan

QUESTION: Have any of the Cardinals players expressed their opinions on the negotiations? Are any taking the hard-line stance of "pro-rate us for 114 games or we don’t play"?

GOOLD: Andrew Miller has been outspoken as a member of the union's subcommittee. I have not heard any hard line on games played from Cardinals. They want to play. They want to be assured health when they play. If there is a hard line that I've heard from Cardinals players it's just that: They don't want to risk their health or their families health or future health by returning to play without protective measures in place to avoid the spread of the virus.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports