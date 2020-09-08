 Skip to main content
CARDINALS ORGANIZATION TOO COMFORTABLE?
Rain shows during Saturday workout at Spring Training

St. Louis Cardinals hitting coach Jeff Albert talks with outfielders Lane Thomas, left, and Harrison Bader, after they took batting practice during St. Louis Cardinals spring training on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, in Jupiter, Fla. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

 Laurie Skrivan

QUESTION: Has the Cards organization as a whole become too comfortable? DeWitt is comfortable with the fans allegiance. Mo is comfortable with DeWitt's allegiance. Veteran players are comfortable with Shildt's allegiance. Where's the urgency?

BENFRED: It's an interesting and challenging time to measure urgency. It seems to be down across baseball this season.

One reason is the pandemic. Another reason is the fallout from it, like the expanded postseason and the wonky schedule. A ton of teams (16) are going to get into the postseason, where their reward, whether they barely got in or blasted the competition during the regular season, is a three-game series in which home-field advantage (no fans) is non-existent due to empty stadiums or a bubble setup.

Throw into this that the Cardinals were shut down for two weeks due to their coronavirus outbreak, and goals seem to have have shifted more toward getting through the season as healthy as possible than anything else.

I would not call that comfortable, though. At least not for all. I can't think hitting coach Jeff Albert (above, center) is feeling all that comfortable these days.

