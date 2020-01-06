CARDINALS' OUTFIELD STARTERS?

QUESTION: What is the Cardinals starting outfield on opening day?
BENFRED: If I had to guess today? I'll go Lane Thomas in left, Harrison Bader in center field and Dexter Fowler in right. I remain unconvinced that the Cardinals will do more to sign free agent left fielder Marcell Ozuna than some other team.
Best spring performer between Thomas, Tyler O'Neill and Randy Arozarena could get first crack.
I think Dylan Carlson will start his season at Class AAA unless he just tears it up during spring training. He won't be there long, I imagine, but I do think he starts there.
If the Cardinals really think this wave of young outfielders is going to be able to lift the lineup to a better place than bringing back Ozuna, then they should not leave left field as the only place open for playing time. But I imagine both Dexter Fowler and Harrison Bader will get the first shot in meaningful games, unless they have troubled springs.