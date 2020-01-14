CARDINALS PAYROLL: IS IT SET OR IN FLUX?

QUESTION: Is the Cardinals’ payroll cemented or in flux? The answer seems to change depending on the day.
BENFRED: Cardinals chairman Bill DeWitt Jr. said he does not see payroll increasing much, if at all. Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak said payroll is always up for fluctuations based on the opportunity available.
One of those two decides if payroll changes significantly.
It’s DeWitt.
He can change his answer. He’s the boss. But he would need to be convinced the increase is worth it.