CARDINALS PAYROLL: IS IT SET OR IN FLUX?
0 comments

CARDINALS PAYROLL: IS IT SET OR IN FLUX?

  • 0
All our Winter Warm-Up coverage for 99¢
2019 Cardinals spring training

Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak and Chairman Bill DeWitt Jr., at spring training in Jupiter, Fla. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

QUESTION: Is the Cardinals’ payroll cemented or in flux? The answer seems to change depending on the day.

BENFRED: Cardinals chairman Bill DeWitt Jr. said he does not see payroll increasing much, if at all. Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak said payroll is always up for fluctuations based on the opportunity available.

One of those two decides if payroll changes significantly.

It’s DeWitt.

He can change his answer. He’s the boss. But he would need to be convinced the increase is worth it.

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports