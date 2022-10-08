Cardinals-Phillies Wild Card Game 2 live blog: Highlights, updates, and score

The St. Louis Cardinals and Philadelphia Phillies face off in Game 2 of the National League Wild Card series and face elimination. Stay up to date on the game here with Carter Chapley, who will be providing in game commentary, updates, videos, and scores.

9:13: Corey Dickerson continues to show the hustle, he beats out the ground ball to second so he isn't doubled off but they still get Molina at first. A real surprising play. The Phillies turn looked clean but on review he did slide in safe.

2 outs for Tommy Edman.

9:11: Dickerson hustles out a fisted groundball to third to avoid being doubled off, but its scored a 5-4 fielders choice. Yadier Molina up next. Does he have any more of that Cardinal magic in his bat?

9:08: Juan Yepez continues to hit in the clutch. He laces a leadoff single to right field. Cardinals in business again. They've struggled with runners on though.

Corey Dickerson with the first opportunity to turn that single into a rally.

9:07: Cardinals just announced a 48,515 attendance mark. 3rd most in stadium history, most in the stadiums playoff history.

9:03: Montgomery gets out of the inning. Striking out Hoskins. Tough assignment but he comes through mostly. Despite the walk to Stott.

Mikolas complete line is 4.1 innings, 1 ER, 74 pitches, 49 strikes. Not the depth you'd hope for but in an elimination game

9:00: The lefty settles down but Montgomery sends a fly ball deep enough to right that Juan Yepez has no play at that plate. He tries to throw out the advancing runner but its offline.

Phillies double the lead to 2-0. 2 outs for Rhys Hoskins.

8:57: Not a great start for Montgomery, he gives a 4 pitch walk to 9 hitter Bryson Stott, loading the bases for Kyle Schwarber.

8:53: Turns out that was Miles Mikolas last batter. Jordan Montgomery comes in for relief. The last time the lefty game in to relive was in 2019 when he was working back from an injury.

Montgomery will need to face Bryson Stott and Kyle Schwarber.

8:48: Alec Bohm has been a menace against the Cardinals, he smacks a ground rule double to center field. A sac bunt moves him over but Mikolas has to make an amazing play on it to even make it just a sac.

Jordan Montgomery now warming in the Cardinals pen with Mike Maddux out to talk to Mikolas.

Mikolas hits Segura. Runners now on the corners with 1 out. Corners are in, middle infield at double-play depth for Stott. Lot of anxiety in the air.

8:44: The offense doesn't do much, again. Paul Goldschmidt skies one to left harmlessly and Brendan Donovan waved at a breaking ball to strikeout. Nolan Arenado provided the only possible chance at excitement, when he roped a ball down the line but Alec Bohm made an Arenado like play to snag it.

Arenado has hit so much so hard, it feels as if he's due.

8:36: Castellanos runs the count full so the Phillies runner gets a head start with two outs, but Miles Mikolas induces a ground ball to shortstop Tommy Edman who collects and throws Castellanos. Some drama, but nothing impactful. Mikolas is through four innings, 65 pitches.

Offensive needs to pick up the pace.

8:33: Miles Mikolas wins the battle this time, sending down Bryce Harper swinging. 2 outs. Nick Castellanos next for the Phillies with a runner on.

8:32: Here's a look at the home run from Harper in the 2nd inning. Shot by the PD's own David Carson.

8:28: Miles Mikolas walks JT Realmuto, coming back around to Bryce Harper with 2 outs in the inning. So far Harper has the only hit off of Mikolas through 3+ innings and was the last base runner before that 1 out walk. Been otherwise overwhelmingly dominant of the Phillies. But that one pitch remains haunting.

8:25: All for not. Lars Nootbaar strikes out and Albert Pujols comes to the plate...but he too can not get it done. Grounding out to short. After three innings, the score remains. Phillies 1, Cardinals 0.

8:23: First time through the order, Cardinals have a single from Nootbaar to lead it off, and a walk from Tommy Edman in the nine hole. Edman worked hard for that walk, working it back from 2 strikes.

Lars Nootbaar now batting, but Phillies starter Aaron Nola very focus on Edman at first. He's thrown over 4 times now.

8:18: Molina gets a solid poke on it but Alec Bohm snares it at third for the out. Cardinals have had a bunch of solid contact the last two days, but very little to show for it.

8:14: Miles Mikolas has been excellent, save for one hanging curveball. He goes 1-2-3 against the Phillies in the third inning. He's been efficient and largely quick on the mound.

Yadier Molina set to lead it off in the third. The crowd chants "Yadi, Yadi Yadi."

8:07: Cardinals go quietly in the second inning, only managing soft ground outs from Brendan Donovan, Juan Yepez, and Cory Dickerson. Cardinals wanted to put up a big number early but thus far have squander the chance at a hot start.

8:00: Mikolas works out of the inning with no additional damage. That solo shot has been his kryptonite all year long. Cardinals need to respond now. Brendan Donovan will lead it off in the bottom of the 2nd.

Life has been sucked out of Busch Stadium, but folks got up for the inning ending K.

7:55: Phillies strike first tonight and the long ball gets to Miles Mikolas. Bryce Harper launches the first pitch he sees from Mikolas 435ft into the right field bleachers. No doubter.

1-0 Phillies.

7:51: Official scorers change the Nootbaar double to a single, advance on a error. Unfortunate but not terribly relevant. Nootbaar is on second and Albert Pujols and Paul Goldschmidt have struck out. Nolan Arenado up now but alas it is for not, he fly's out to the right field warning track.

Cardinals strand Nootbaar again. 0-0 headed to the 2nd.

7:46: Lars Nootbaar starts tonight the same way he started yesterday, a lead off base hit. This time its a double that just scoots away from Brandon Marsh enough for him to get into second cleanly on. 105.6 MPH off the bat. Brings Albert Pujols to the plate with a chance for the games first run.

7:42: JT Realmuto pops out to end the first and its a 1-2-3 inning for Miles Mikolas. 13 pitches, 9 strikes.

Nootbaar, Pujols, Goldschmidt due up.

7:39: Mikolas gets Schwarber swinging for the first out of the game and the Cardinals fans are energized. Nolan Arenado snags a groundball from Rhys Hoskins for the second out. Crowds is noticeably louder today compared to yesterday.

7:37: The Cardinals have taken the field and we are all set for baseball. Miles Mikolas kicks and deals a strike to Kyle Schwarber and we are off.

7:30: Matt "Big City" Adams throws out the first pitch tonight. The fun fact is that he was traded away for last nights would be hero, Juan Yepez. Adams played this year with the KC Monarchs, an American Association team.

7:27: Generald Wilson on to sing the nation anthem, meaning game time is almost here. For those that don't know, Wilson is one of the best anthem singers around and he nails tonight's. Sets the mood perfectly. Check him out on twitter @generaldwilson.

Baseball is upon us.

Update: Wilson is a Cardinals fan

7:06: Miles Mikolas also makes a walk to the pen, giving an old fashion hat tip to the cheering audience. "Howdy" he says.

7:04: The crowd roars as Yadier Molina begins his walk out to the bullpen to warm up with Miles Mikolas, meaning we are inching ever closer to the start of Game 2 of the NLWS. Find out more at First Pitch for lineups, stats and info, and more.

Carter Chapley is the digital baseball producer at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @ChapleyMedia