CARDINALS PLAYERS AND POLITICS...
World Series Game 5: Detroit Tigers v St. Louis Cardinals

ST LOUIS, MO - OCTOBER 27: World Series MVP, David Eckstein #22 of the St. Louis Cardinals celebrates after defeating the Detroit Tigers in Game Five of the 2006 World Series on October 27, 2006 at Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri. The Cardinals defeated the Tigers 4-2 to win the World Series 4 games to 1. (Photo by Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)

 Jed Jacobsohn

QUESTION: The Cardinals allowing players like (Jack) Flaherty and (Dexter) Fowler to be active in their support for political causes is a refreshing change from the Cardinal Way of the past, in my opinion. Do you think the Cards have usually stifled outspokenness or is that a construction of the onlookers?

GOOLD: I don't know what "Cardinal Way" you're describing. But I don't seem to recall people talking about how quiet Bob Gibson was as a player. Curt Flood was a Cardinal, no? He made noise that changed history. Lance Berkman didn't shy from any topic if you asked him. David Eckstein appeared in a political advertisement supporting an amendment back in 2006 -- right after the MVP award he won in the World Series. Albert Pujols had his causes and was vocal about them, and there have been a lot of Cardinals in recent years who have been involved publicly in events for social activism or to promote their religion or a religious group they support, and they have spoken about them quite publicly.

I think where you are asking about "stifling" opinion, I only see changes in personalities and the subjects they wish to discuss. It's not them, it's the beholder. Sometimes it's the subject.

