CARDINALS STAND BY THEIR MAN, FOR NOW

QUESTION: Is there a chance Jeff Albert (above right, talking to Paul Goildschmidt) is overvalued as a batting coach? How can the Cardinals be sure his credentials were not improved by funny business, even if he had no direct hand in it?
BENFRED: This is the question the Cardinals have opened themselves up to by continuing to stand by Albert in the aftermath of what has happened in Houston.
Facts are important here. Albert was not in the dugout for the trash-can banging of 2017. He was in the dugout as the Astros' second hitting coach in 2018, a time that included rule-breaking electronic sign stealing for at least part of the season, per Manfred's report.
Albert was interviewed by MLB. He says he was not involved, and that he didn't know it was happening. Obviously, that's hard to believe. But there is no proof today that he knew, and the Cardinals are standing by him.
This story, combined with the lack of success from the Cardinals offense last season, combined with the Cardinals' lack of moves to help the offense this offseason, has placed an incredible amount of pressure on the shoulders of Albert, whose return to St. Louis as the hitting coach has led to the ouster of multiple longtime hitting coaches who either could not or would not get on board with his philosophy.
The Cardinals are going out on a limb with this guy in year two, and you would think 2020 needs to show some signs it was the right call.