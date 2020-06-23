CARDINALS' STRENGTH IN A 60-GAME SEASON?
Washington Nationals vs St. Louis Cardinals, Game 1 NLCS in St. Louis

St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Miles Mikolas. (Post-Dispatch photo by David Carson)

QUESTION: What are the Cardinals' strengths and weaknesses in a 60-game season?

BENFRED: Strength is pitching, pitching, pitching. A bunch of arms. A bunch of healthy arms.

Miles Mikolas should be good to go. I think the Cardinals should toy with -- gasp -- a six-man rotation in order to get the most out of all starters and bank (unfortunately) on the chance that someone is going to have an arm-related hiccup due to the strange season.

Weakness? It could be the DH. The downside that comes to mind is the lack of an obvious answer there. The Cardinals can use that to their advantage, perhaps, by cycling guys through and seeing if someone sticks, or using it to get young players on the field.

But some teams have more proven thumpers who will slide into that spot and become a force.

