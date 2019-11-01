QUESTION: Is this a correct summary of the situation: The Cardinals are in a holding pattern for the next few years with personnel due to poor long-term contracts and lack of sizzle in the minors to trade from.
GORDO: To Bill DeWitt Jr., dead payroll money is still money. If the Cardinals have to pay a guy big money to go away or fill a lesser role on the team, those dollars are still real. They still count against the budget.
So there is an opportunity cost issue. The money invested in Carpenter and Fowler cost this team the opportunity to trade for pricey veterans or shop the high end of the free-agent marketplace, such as it is.
Not only will the Cardinals have to keep some guys coming off mediocre or flat-out awful seasons, they will have less ability to go get better players.