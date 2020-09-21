 Skip to main content
CARDS CHAT RARITY: LOYAL FAN SALUTES 'MO'
CARDS CHAT RARITY: LOYAL FAN SALUTES 'MO'

  • 0
'Summer Camp' for the Cardinals on the 4th of July

Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak joins manager Mike Shildt in the dugout before a team workout on July 4. (Post-Dispatch photo by Robert Cohen) 

COMMENT: I'm as frustrated with the Cardinals' lack of consistent offense as anyone, but in this insane, doubleheader-filled schedule, I have to give 'Mo' credit for assembling amazingly deep pitching. Doubtful that any other team could have survived the injuries and schedule and still be in position to make the playoffs.

COMMISH: Everyone, from the front office, to the players, to the support staff, should be credited for even giving the Cardinals a chance to be in the postseason. There is no question that their road has the bumpiest and anything that happens after this week is a bonus.

Expectations probably are minimal, but they have been that way since the first of August, when the first COVID outbreak hit the Cardinals.

