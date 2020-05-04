CARDS COMPETITIVE WITHOUT A BIG TRADE?
0 comments

CARDS COMPETITIVE WITHOUT A BIG TRADE?

  • 0
Subscribe today: $5 for 5 months
Marlins Cardinals Spring Baseball

Third baseman Nolan Gorman bats for the Cardinals during the Feb. 26 exhibition game against the Marlins. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

QUESTION: Do the Cardinals have enough in the minors to be a playoff team now and in the future without a major trade?

GOOLD: Sure. They have the pitching. They do need some imposing, scary bat to develop from somewhere to turn them from a playoff contender to a championship contender.

That's a stride they have yet to make, and it's not clear they intend to do so. That would really help the lineup and make them less reliant on their pitching.

Photo: Key offensive prospect Nolan Gorman bats for the Cardinals during the Feb. 26 exhibition game against the Marlins. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports