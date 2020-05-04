CARDS COMPETITIVE WITHOUT A BIG TRADE?

QUESTION: Do the Cardinals have enough in the minors to be a playoff team now and in the future without a major trade?
GOOLD: Sure. They have the pitching. They do need some imposing, scary bat to develop from somewhere to turn them from a playoff contender to a championship contender.
That's a stride they have yet to make, and it's not clear they intend to do so. That would really help the lineup and make them less reliant on their pitching.
Photo: Key offensive prospect Nolan Gorman bats for the Cardinals during the Feb. 26 exhibition game against the Marlins. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
