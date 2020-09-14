 Skip to main content
CARDS-CUBS MATCHUP IN OCTOBER?
Cardinals Cubs Baseball

Cubs starter Kyle Hendricks shuts out the Cardinals on 81 pitches in a May 2019 game at Wrigley Field. (AP Photo)

QUESTION: On the chance that the Cards face the Cubs in a 3-game series in the first round of the playoffs, what would you see as the pitching matchups? Who do you think would be favored in such a series?

COMMISH: Flaherty-Darvish; Waino-Lester; Hudson-Hendricks, if the schedule works out that all would be on proper rest. That leaves the Cubs with a no-hit pitcher, Mills, in the bullpen.

Cubs would have to be favored because they've played better, and their bullpen may not exposed as much in a very short series as it would be in a longer one.

