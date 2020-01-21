CARDS' DEDICATION TO CARPENTER

QUESTION: What is your take on Matt Carpenter's "do whatever is best for the team" comment? Was he saying he would switch positions or something more drastic, like waive his no-trade clause?
BENFRED: He has said both.
P-D colleague Derrick Goold reported days ago that Carpenter's desire is to remain a Cardinal, but that he would not flex his no-trade protection to block a deal if the Cardinals felt they were better off without him.
Carpenter said Monday that he has always been open to play any position that is asked of him, and that has not changed. There have not been talks of him moving from third at this point.
I don't think the Cardinals would make such a public display of their faith in him, then ship him out this close to spring training. Remember, they gave the guy a regrettable extension because they were determined to have him end his career in a Cardinals uniform. Their dedication to Carpenter is high, and that seems to be getting lost in the Arenado discussion.