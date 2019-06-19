Subscribe for 99¢
Cardinals wrassle Cubs

Fans reach for a foul ball during a game on Friday, May 31, 2019 at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. Photo by Colter Peterson, cpeterson@post-dispatch.com

QUESTION: What’s with the lackluster turnout by Cards fans in All-Star voting?

BENFRED: Great topic, and I hope the team is paying attention to it. This tells us something. Cardinals fans are not enthusiastic about their team. They are not proud of their team. They are not a fan base that is going to flood ballots for players -- and a team -- they do not think is deserving.

The All-Star voting is a joke, of course. But one thing it does measure is fan interest. It's a better measure of that than anything else, to be honest. And the voting from Cardinals Nation is one big yawn -- or perhaps a scowl.