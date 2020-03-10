CARDS IN A PINCH OVER CARLSON?
CARDS IN A PINCH OVER CARLSON?

Cardinals first full-squad workout in Jupiter

St. Louis Cardinals top prospect Dylan Carlson catches a pop fly during individual defensive drills during St. Louis Cardinals spring training on Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at Roger Dean Stadium in Jupiter, Fla. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

 Laurie Skrivan

QUESTION: Big debate between fans and the team about how to handle Dylan Carlson: Fans want him in St. Louis. The Cardinals point to the depth chart and think about the service time. Could some of this have been avoided if the Cardinals had made more significant upgrades to their offense this offseason?

BENFRED: I think the Cardinals have put themselves in a pinch, and I saw it coming and mentioned it here repeatedly.

You can't say you declined making significant moves to help the offense because you are opening things up for the youth, and then not put Dylan Carlson on the opening-day roster when he spent spring training crushing it.

I mean, you can, but you're going to hear about it.

Relying on the youth — but only as much as it's convenient — is not going to be a popular message to fans, and it should not be.

