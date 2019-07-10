QUESTION: While watching the Cardinals play has been infuriating at times, you can't really fault them for their roster planning at the beginning of the season. If the players perform at career norms, it's a solid team. With that being said, do you think the Cardinals rest on their laurels too much when it comes to making in-season adjustments to their plan?
BENFRED: This, to me, is the big question. Recent trade deadlines have left us wondering how the Cardinals viewed themselves. They made sometimes-weird, sometimes-bad roster management moves that did nothing to give a boost to teams that wound up coming down to the wire on the chance to make the postseason.
Now, you can argue that those teams would not have gone far if they got in. But that's not the Cardinals strategy. Get in, and see what happens has been the model for years. So, make moves that gets this team in. It should be the expectation. Anything short of it should upset the fans.