QUESTION: Will the Cardinals continue to roll out a dead-bat lineup, or will the front office go get hitters before the trade deadline?
BENFRED: If you read John Mozeliak's comments to "Commish" in Miami, you got a sense of the growing impatience toward the under-performing aspects of the team, lineup included. It sounds like there is an added emphasis on team-first hitting as opposed to nine guys trying to get their numbers.
Sounds like a good plan, but plans and lineup orders are all going to take a back seat to how guys are hitting, and right now the Cardinals have too many hitters who are below their career norms. If Matt Carpenter (92 OPS+) and Paul Goldschmidt (113 OPS+) are hovering around being league-average hitters, then this lineup isn't going to be very threatening. The Cardinals don't have much of a choice but to be active at the trade deadline. They've talked too much about what this season means and what the goal is (win the division) to not make significant moves to improve the team.
Starting pitching belongs ahead of the lineup, in my book, but every four-hit game by the offense makes you think it's 1A and 1B. This lineup should be better than it has been. I'm not sure the same could be said about the rotation. We'll see how Reyes performs, how Wacha holds up, though I realize folks have been hearing that for some time now.