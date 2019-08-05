QUESTION: What's your take on whether this team will make the playoffs? They seem to have players who can do the job, but they aren't collectively living up to their potential. There are spurts of looking good, but no consistency.
COMMISH: This team will make the playoffs or even win the division if. . .
• The offense is more consistent, as in picking up easy RBIs when they're out there.
• The rotation is more consistent and makes better two-strike pitches and issues fewer walks.
• The bullpen and defense stay as consistent as each has been for most of the season.
Sounds sort of simplistic, but there it is.
To a follow-up question challenging Commish's assertion about playoff possibilities, he replied:
The Cardinals do have the staples of good bullpen and good defense, both of which win games or make you lose if you don't have them. The Cardinals have only to be a little better offensively and a little better in their rotation to have a chance.