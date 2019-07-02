QUESTION: Please name one young star that has come up through the Cardinals organization in the last few years? Is there one?
BENFRED: Paul DeJong, 25, ranks second among MLB shortstops since 2015 in at-bats per home run. And he's become one of the best defensive players at his position. I think that's pretty good, but I'll be accused of carrying water, I suppose.
The development of young talent at the major-league level is something the Cardinals must examine. They have seen too many players level off, and they are now seeing some of those players thrive elsewhere. That's something to look long and hard at, because development is always going to be the key for the Cardinals' hopes of contending.