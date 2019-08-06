QUESTION: So with Voit/Pham/Mercado at .901/.896/.806 OPS, respectively, since they left the Cardinals a year ago, and no Cardinal over .800 except Ozuna (.835), isn't it clear that if they had stood pat with Ozuna/Pham/Mercado and Voit, they might have made the playoffs last year and would be ahead of where they are this year offensively?
BENFRED: You're hitting on something important. The Cardinals have been accused, sometimes accurately, of prospect hoarding. That claim has popped up again after this hibernation at the trade deadline.
If that's the case, Mercado should have been hoarded. Instead he was traded to Cleveland for minor leaguers who have done nothing of substance and is now creating conversation for AL ROY. He's hitting second for the Indians and stealing bases left and right.
The Cardinals used to be money when it came to knowing which players to keep and which to surrender. That edge has dulled.
Forget the Voit trade, and I'm a Voit honk. But Voit, who was blocked, for Gallegos, who has become a stud in the bullpen, is not a bad deal. Even if Shreve was supposed to be the better add. I'm talking more about Pham and Mercado. Seeing what those guys are doing this season compared to Bader and O'Neill makes you wonder what the Cardinals missed.