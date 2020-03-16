CARDS 'LOW-BALLING' FLAHERTY?

QUESTION: I'm concerned about how the Cardinals are treating Jack Flaherty by low-balling his salary. He's obviously the best pitcher that has come along in a long time for the organization. Do you buy that Flaherty does not hold it against the Cardinals? Do they not run a huge risk in alienating their star pitcher?
GOOLD: Sure. They low-balled him -- based on the rules in place for baseball and their approach in place for the organization. He actually is the first player since Albert Pujols to break $600,000 as a third-year player, at least as far as I could find.
He's not the first player to be renewed either. Bigger stars have. Stars like Mike Trout and Jacob deGrom -- and after being renewed by their teams and shoved into a smallish contract for their performance, they each got over it and signed massive extensions with the teams. Dollars salve all bruises. Same thing here.
Flaherty, to his credit, has drawn a line publicly and in discussions with the team that he does not fault them for using a tool they have. He faults the system. When the system works for him, he'll use it to his benefit. The Cardinals have to meet that price to sign him.
If anything, at least he's giving them clear guidance on what the expectation is, and how a deal can be done. It's when the team's view of his value meets his own personal view. May not happen. But at least the sides are clear.
Follow-up: Flaherty had a great half season in '19. I cannot view the rest of his career so far as lights-out.
GOOLD: Well, only one pitcher in history had a second-half like him. So it stands to follow that if Flaherty repeated that second half over the course of a full season, he would be one of the best pitchers of all time. If he did it for a career, he would have invented new standards by the way we measure pitching and would require his own wing of the Hall of Fame.
It's highly likely that Jack Flaherty will have to settle for being elite year in and year out and historic only every so often.