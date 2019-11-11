QUESTION: Why do the Cards seem to be such an uninspiring group to the fans? Is the roster just too vanilla to get people going? Is the Cardinals' front office messaging getting stale with fans?
GOOLD: I've given this a lot of thought because it's confusing, and my attempts to ask people on Twitter have gone nowhere. I welcome someone's explanation, truly. A year ago, at this time, the Cardinals were showcasing Harrison Bader in so many promotional moments, and I never got the sense that fans thought he was "too vanilla." If anything, they wanted more from him, couldn't get enough of him.
Maybe it is the message. Tony La Russa always said there was a 10-year expiration date on a manager because that's when the message got old and stopped resonating with the clubhouse. Could the same thing be said for baseball operations? That was the question I asked at the press conference. At what point does continuity become sameness, at what point does it become complacency? Fair questions, I thought. Mozeliak brought up the word "stale" and agreed that it was something on their mind as they hold meetings and try to pilot the team toward the next season.
I am at a loss sometimes because it seems like negative perceptions that have no grounding in fact spread far and wide and rapidly on Twitter because of the lighter-fluid nature of that medium. Yet, facts have a hard time peeking through that noise. It can be confusing and frustrating and it erodes the conversation about the team.
Photo: A small crowd (by Busch Stadium standards) watches Adam Wainwright pitch in the Sept. 18 game against Max Scherzer and the Washington Nationals. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com